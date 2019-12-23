30% Discount on Adventurer and Hero subscriptions with discount code: HAPPYHOLIDAYS

Copy traders, manage all your exchange accounts, use market-making and exchange/market arbitrage and simulate or backtest your trading.

Fast automated trading, and portfolio management for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and 100+ other cryptocurrencies on the world's top crypto exchanges.

Invest in all cryptocurrencies that your exchange offers. At the same time, you'll also gain access to an expert suite of tools like our trailing features that help you buy/sell better than before.

Manage all your exchange accounts in one place

Connect your exchange.

Your exchange is where your funds are located. With Cryptohopper you can manage all your exchange accounts and trade from one place.

HitBTC Official partner!
OKEx Official partner!
KuCoin Official partner!
Bitvavo Official partner!
Bitpanda Pro Official partner!
Huobi Pro
Poloniex
Kraken
Bittrex
Bitfinex
Coinbase Pro
Binance
Binance US

Social trading platform

Cryptohopper marketmaking

Market-Making

Market makers are the best friend of every exchange or crypto project. Now you can trade easily on the spread as well, and make the markets. A win-win for everybody.

Exchange/Market Arbitrage

Want to benefit from price differences of exchanges and/or between pairs? Our Arbitrage tool is your new best friend.

Strategy Designer

Create your own technical analysis to get the best buy and sell signals from your strategy. Popular indicators and candle patterns are: RSI, EMA, Parabolic Sar, CCI, Hammer, Hanged Man, but we have many more. Your Hopper will scan the markets 24/7 searching for opportunities for you.

Simulate your trading without fear (or money.)

Practice daring new strategies risk-free while mastering Cryptohopper's tools. Even Backtest your bot and your strategies, so you can keep tweaking until it is effective.

What succesful cryptocurrency traders say about cryptohopper

4.3

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

Average score from the Google Play Store (21 nov. 2019)

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

Meyer Family | 11 Nov 2019

"I'm very satisfied with Cryptohopper and highly recommend it for day trading. It took me a while to get a strategy that worked for me, but it appears to have been well worth it. I recommend paper trading and backtesting extensively before using any real money. Once you master the initial learning curve, you will feel much more secure and confident that you can weather any trend or market. It will also be a valuable asset during the next alt-season and halvening events. Thank you CryptoHopper team!"

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

Roshywall Gurgel | 7 Nov 2019

"Great app. I don't understand cryptocurrencies very well but from what I saw in the demo you can profit. I will definitely buy the basic version to upgrade and profit."

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

gnomad | 2 Nov 2019

"Good service, powerful features, effective, affordable. Highly recommend. 👌"

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

Soflow Will | 24 Oct 2019

"Very easy to use and incredibly affordable. Get the free trail to test it and learn the ropes, then upgrade. I upgraded twice after one week and i still use both subscriptions. Awesome selection of options. Unlimited strategies, lots of free built-ins. Spend time to learn the fundamentals of Technical Analysis - you'll be glad you did. Crypto Hopper will soon become your best friend... and weapon of choice!"

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

Chika Moronu | 23 Oct 2019

"Took a while to get used to the settings, but once I got the hang of it, the app has been great"

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

4 out of 5 stars

Damion La Bagh | 21 Sep 2019

"The Cryptohopper experience is simply amazing. Great instructions to help you on your way and s great community. The website is beautifully designed with full functionality. The app on the other hand is nice but it's not as full featured. It has the things you need to monitor your Hoppers and basically interact but doesn't have the nice graphs, charts or settings to create new strategies like the website does. so one is still dependant on a laptop or computer to get everything set up 1st before"

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

Mitchell Kemp | 3 Sep 2019

"Excellent!"

Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating Cryptohopper rating

5 out of 5 stars

Galen Grassi | 6 Sep 2019

"So far for a begginer I'm enjoying this, got a lot to learn but it's a good platform with useful tutorials to assist you along.. I would recommend cryptohopper."

Join a community of over other cryptocurrency traders using Cryptohopper.

